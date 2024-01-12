The72’s writers offer their Birmingham City vs Swansea City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Birmingham City have turned to Tony Mowbray as their replacement for Wayne Rooney. The Blues are currently sat in 20th place in the Championship.

They drew 1-1 away at Hull City in the FA Cup last time out and can take confidence from the fact they tightened up their defensive side of the game.

As for Swansea, they have a new boss at the helm in the form of Luke Williams. He left League Two side Notts County to take over the Welsh club.

The Swans are 16th in the table and are four points above their upcoming opponents.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This will be an interesting game between two teams with new managers.

“Tony Mowbray will be eager to start with a win in front of his own fans at Birmingham. The Blues struggled under Wayne Rooney and need to start picking up wins to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle.

“As for Swansea, they will be pleased to have sorted out their managerial situation. Luke Williams made an impressive start against Morecambe in the FA Cup last time out and I can see them getting something here.”

Birmingham City vs Swansea City prediction: 1-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“I have no doubt Mowbray is a great appointment for Birmingham City and in the long run he will leave them in a much better position than where they are now. However, whether he gets off to a winning start I’m not so sure.

“The Blues have had a terrible time of it of late and that can’t be an easy dressing room to go into and expect a quick turnaround.

“Swansea City themselves have a new manager and Williams hugely deserves his move to the Championship.

“This one could go either way and a loss for any side won’t derail the new boss’ ideas. But, I will edge this one to the home side.”

Birmingham City vs Swansea City prediction: 2-1