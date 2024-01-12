Bristol City and QPR have enquired about the availability of Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, according to a report from journalist Darren Witcoop.

Bristol City sit in mid-table just after the halfway point in the season, whilst QPR are down in 23rd. Both teams are hoping to move up the table in the coming weeks and months, with the former looking to make a charge on the top six and the latter hoping to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

The Championship duo have unsurprisingly identified the January transfer window as a means of improving their chances of reaching their aims for the season. In order to fire them up the table a goalscorer is likely needed and they have both enquired about Fulham forward Muniz, according to Witcoop.

The 22-year-old is down the pecking order at Craven Cottage and so could be available this month. He previously has spent time in the Championship both with the Cottagers and on loan at Middlesbrough. However, Bristol City and QPR do face competition from his native Brazil according to the report.

Could be a difference maker

Muniz is a good option for any Championship side. Despite scoring just seven in 42 second tier appearances, during that time only 11 of those appearances have been starts, and so his minutes per goal ratio is actually very good at this level.

Bristol City and QPR are both not where they want to be so far this season, and getting a striker who has experience in the division and having played in the Premier League will go a long way in helping push them up the table, whether that’s closer to safety or closer to the top six.

However, Witcoop states that clubs in his native Brazil are also keen and so this could prove a problem. Should he want to remain in England then they will stand a chance, but all depends on Muniz’s motivations behind deciding his next move.