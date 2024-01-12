Blackburn Rovers are ‘likely’ to loan out attacker Jack Vale before the end of the month, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers loaned him out to Lincoln City for the first-half of this season in League One but he has now returned to Ewood Park.

Vale, 22, scored one goal in 14 league games for the Imps before he was recalled by his parent club.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Lancashire Telegraph, he may well be loaned somewhere else for the remainder of this campaign.

Blackburn Rovers loan latest

Blackburn have a decision to make on where to potentially send Vale next. He needs to be playing regular first-team football at this stage of his career.

The forward was linked with a few different clubs last summer with Derby County and Blackpool said to be keen, as reported by Football Insider in July.

Vale played for The New Saints before moving to his current club in 2017. He has since risen up through the ranks and has made 25 appearances in all competitions to date, finding the net on two occasions.

The Wales youth international has also had loan spells away at Barrow, Rochdale and FC Halifax Town in the past to get some experience under his belt.

Lincoln came calling in September as they looked to bolster their attacking department under former boss Mark Kennedy. However, his move to the LNER Stadium didn’t work out in the end.

Vale remains under contract at Blackburn until 2025 and will be eager to show what he can do as he aims to eventually break into Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first-team and nail down a regular spot.

Rovers are in action this weekend with an away trip to West Brom.