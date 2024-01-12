Blackburn Rovers could loan out Zak Gilsenan before the end of the transfer window, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers may let the midfielder head out the exit door this winter on a temporary basis.

Gilsenan, 20, has made four appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, chipping in with two goals.

The Lancashire Telegraph report League One side Carlisle United were interested in him in last summer but it remains to be seen whether they are still keen on landing him this month.

Blackburn Rovers may loan out midfielder

Gilsenan is from Perth, Australia, and played for Carramar Cougars, Sorrento and Perth Glory before moving over to Europe as a youngster.

He had a two-year spell at Barcelona from 2012 to 2014 before moving to England to join Liverpool.

The Republic of Ireland youth international then spent five years on the books at Anfield before switching to Blackburn at the age of 16.

Gilsenan penned his first professional contract in 2021 and made his debut in August last year in a Carabao Cup clash against League Two outfit Walsall, scoring in the process.

A loan exit would help him get some experience under his belt. Despite being highly-rated by Rovers, he isn’t guaranteed regular football right now.

Carlisle are said to have looked at him in the past and he is an option for the Cumbrians now as they look to continue their recruitment drive. Paul Simpson’s side are currently embroiled in a relegation battle in the third tier but have money to spend following the club’s recent takeover by the Piatak family.

However, it is unclear at this stage whether they still want to lure Gilsenan to Brunton Park.