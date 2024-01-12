Birmingham City midfielder Brandon Khela is set to join Scottish Premiership side Ross County on loan, according to Sky Sports.

Birmingham City are hoping to have turned a corner with their new management change. Wayne Rooney has departed with experienced boss Tony Mowbray having taken the reins, and the latter will look to the January transfer window as a means of helping to propel them up the table and into the play-off picture.

But with new arrivals at St. Andrew’s comes potential exits, and one such player who looks likely to depart in the coming days is teenager Khela.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract 18 months ago and made his debut in October. According to Sky Sports, the midfielder is expected to join Ross County on loan until the end of the season. They are currently second-from-bottom and will hope to progress up the table with the help of Khela.

The best solution

Given he is just 18 and has been involved in several senior matchday squads and having been rewarded with a debut in October, it shows just how highly regarded Khela is at Birmingham City.

A temporary move away from St. Andrew’s looks to be the best solution for his playing time as things stand. He won’t be getting regular minutes in the first-team, especially with the January window likely to garner new arrivals. So a move to Ross County allows him to play games on a regular basis at senior level.

It will benefit the player, but also Birmingham City, as Khela will return with more experience. Whilst Ross County will be getting a technically gifted player on loan for the rest of the season, and they will hope he can be a difference maker in helping their league form in the coming weeks and months between now and the end of the campaign.