Andy Robson’s best bets: Hull City vs Norwich City

The play-offs are the aim for these two proud city clubs as they aim to restore themselves to the Premier League having both had multiple spells in the top-flight over recent years.

It would be fair to say, though, that one set of supporters are much happier with their lot than the other. The Hull faithful have got behind Liam Rosenior and his team as the positivity of the manager, who recently signed a contract extension, radiates out of his press briefings and his team play with organisation but retain a sense of freedom as well.

Norwich, on the other hand, after a period of being “too good for the Championship, but not good enough for the Premier League” are struggling to maintain those standards. Whilst they still have talented individuals, and probably a decent-sized wage bill, those things aren’t adding up to results for David Wagner.

A defeat for Norwich here could be a step too far for even the most ardent David Wagner backers.

I have a couple of strong leanings worthy of interest for this match under the lights in Yorkshire.

My Hull v Norwich best bets are below, and for more betting tips on the EFL and beyond you can visit the expert predictions sections of my website. Those, along with my page showcasing the best available free betting offers, will put you in a strong position for a profitable weekend’s punting.

What are the Hull v Norwich best bets?

Hull to win – Evs – Bet365

Momentum has stalled somewhat for Hull after reaching the apparent summit for any team without parachute payments not called Ipswich, 6th place.

At the time that Hull broke into the play-off positions, they were using their committed and organised defence to nullify opponents and winning matches by being tight but dangerous going forwards. Rosenior will be trying to work towards that again, but needs to balance the team correctly.

The consistency of the rest of the team gives me confidence in the group, and their home record, 5 wins in their last 7 at the MKM, is good enough for me to put some faith in them. Their performance data over the last 10 home matches has them consistently creating more chances than their opponents, indeed they haven’t lost the xG battle at home since October.

Norwich have generally been poor on their travels, two wins in their last ten on the road, and just as interestingly, only one match in which they created a higher xG than their opponents. Indeed, Wagner’s side average a -1.1xG difference across their last 10 away matches.

Lewie Coyle to be booked – 9/2 – Bet365

Coyle has probably deserved more than just his two yellow cards this season judging by the number of fouls that he has committed.

This has potentially worked to our advantage though as his price has become tempting enough to lure me in.

This is especially so when Coyle has to face up against potentially Scott Twine, who is, by far, Hull’s most fouled player this season. If it is not Twine then it could be Fabio Carvalho on debut, which would be equally tricky.

The combination of Twine and Dimitrios Giannoulis coming around the outside is a tough ask for the right back to cover, and with Liam Delap potentially missing the match with injury, there will be a different partner for Coyle to work with on the right-hand side who may not be as diligent as Delap.

I like the angle here in terms of a match-up and with the bonus of getting a good price for a Coyle card, I am excited to watch the battle unfold.

Hull v Norwich team news

Jaden Philogene and Liam Delap will miss this one due to injury whilst it is unlikely that Fabio Carvalho will start after only signing for the club on Wednesday. Tyler Morton and Ozan Tufan will probably come back into the team after FA Cup rotation. Billy Sharp is in contention for his first start as a Hull City player.

Josh Sargent will likely start here but it is unclear whether he will play as a #9 or be shunted out to the right to allow Adam Idah to start up front. Sam McCallum is fit enough to potentially return to the starting XI, easing more pressure on the Norwich City squad.

Hull v Norwich predicted line-ups

Hull:

Ingram, Coyle, McLoughlin, Jones, Greaves, Morton, Slater, Connolly, Tufan, Twine, Sharp

Norwich:

Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, McLean, McCallum, Nunez, Sara, Sargent, Barnes, Rowe, Idah

Hull v Norwich stats and facts