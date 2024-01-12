The72’s writers offer their Cardiff City vs Leeds United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Cardiff City come into their clash with Leeds United looking to find form again. The Bluebirds endured a challenging end to 2024, with inconsistent form seeing them lose some ground in the play-off fight.

Erol Bulut’s side sit 9th in the Championship table as it stands, three points off the top six. They’ve won two, lost one and drawn one of their last four games in the division.

Leeds United have lost some ground in the promotion race too. The imperious Championship form of Southampton has seen the Whites lose the 3rd place they had held onto for much of the season, leaving them in 4th.

The Whites had lost back-to-back league games before returning to winning ways with a routine victory over Birmingham City on New Year’s Day.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“These two played out a really entertaining game in the first match of their campaigns, so hopefully we’re in for another good one here.

“Both Cardiff City and Leeds United come into the tie in need of additions to their squads but regardless, I think we’re in for a competitive game. I am leaning towards an away win though, with the Bluebirds’ form on home soil far from flattering in recent months.

“Cardiff could definitely get something from this but I’ll be backing Leeds to get a valuable three points.”

Cardiff City vs Leeds United prediction: 1-2

Harry Mail

“This won’t be an easy game for Cardiff and they will fancy their chances against Leeds.

“The Bluebirds have had a tendency to be inconsistent so far this season and that has been the difference between them and the top six.

“Daniel Farke’s side have bags of quality and although results haven’t always gone their way, I think they will have too much for their opponents in this one.”

Cardiff City vs Leeds United prediction: 0-2