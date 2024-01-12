Middlesbrough have been painfully unlucky with injuries so far this season, with 10-plus players out for the majority of the campaign. First-team regulars have been missing for months, and to make matters worse, the return of a couple of long-term absentees has coincided with international duty meaning they aren’t available for the next month.

The Teessiders have both Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith out for the season, whilst Anfernee Dijksteel is also out of action. They have addressed this issue in the January transfer window with the loan signing of Leeds United stalwart Luke Ayling, but are being cautious on whether to bring in new faces with players’ returns from injury on the horizon.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Carrick provided updates on Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alex Bangura who both went off injured against Chelsea in midweek, as well as Dijksteel, Paddy McNair and Marcus Forss.

“The pair of them [Latte Lath and Bangura] coming off was obviously a big blow to us. To lose the two of them so early on in the game was disappointing. We’re still fully assessing it, but it looks as though it’ll be a bit of period of time out for both of them unfortunately.”

“Marcus is back in training. Paddy is not quite there yet, but Marcus is back with us. He’s been out a long time, but it’s a big step forward.

“Anfernee shouldn’t be out too long either. He’s not there yet, but hopefully in the next week or ten days, we’ll get him back in and around things.”

A huge boost

Middlesbrough are just four points outside of the top six and will need to get their best players back fit and available if they want to bridge the gap between themselves and those currently occupying the play-off places.

To have McNair and Forss back in contention will be huge for their chances of doing this. Dijksteel coming back into the fold not long after will also be a huge boost. Although losing Latte Lath and Bangura is a cruel blow, they are well stocked at left-back to deal with the latter’s injury.

A new striker is needed however. Losing Latte Lath leaves just Josh Coburn as a natural number nine. They have the likes of Morgan Rogers, Matt Crooks, Sammy Silvera who can fill in, whilst Forss could deputise there, but it is believed that a new forward is a priority this window, accelerated only by the injury to the Ivorian in the semi-final on Tuesday.