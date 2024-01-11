Wrexham midfielder Owen Cushion has joined Colwyn Bay on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Wrexham have let the youngster head out the exit door on a deal until the end of the season to help him get some more experience under his belt.

Cushion, 19, was handed his first professional contract last summer following the club’s promotion from the National League.

The Red Dragons have now announced he has made a temporary switch to the Cymru Premier alongside teammate Dan Davies.

Wrexham pair depart

Cushion has been on the books at Wrexham for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years and helped them win the National League Youth Alliance last year, scoring five goals in 19 matches.

The teenager made his senior debut for Phil Parkinson’s side in a Bristol Street Motors clash against Burton Albion last month.

Cushion’s deal at the Racecourse Ground expires at the end of this campaign but the Welsh outfit hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months. Therefore, he will be eager to impress at Colwyn Bay.

He temporarily leaves behind a Wrexham team who are eyeing promotion to League One this term. They are currently sat in 3rd place in the table behind Stockport County and Mansfield Town and are two point behind top spot and one above 4th place.

Parkinson’s men won 1-0 away at Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup last time out after a late winner by Tom O’Connor. They are back in league action this weekend at home to AFC Wimbledon.