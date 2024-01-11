Wigan Athletic are keen on Liverpool defender Luke Chambers, reports Paul Joyce.

Wigan Athletic want to land the left-back on loan until the end of the League One season.

Chambers, 19, has risen up through the academy ranks at Liverpool.

The Times reporter Joyce has reported on X that the Latics are interested in signing him on a temporary basis in this window.

Wigan Athletic eye defender

Wigan could see Chambers as someone to bolster their defensive department for the second-half of this campaign as they look to rise up the table.

The teenager has been a regular for Liverpool at various youth levels over recent years and would benefit from playing regular senior football in the Football League.

He linked up with the Reds at the age of six and was handed his first professional contract in 2022.

Chambers was given the green light to leave Anfield on loan for the first time 12 months ago when Kilmarnock came calling.

The full-back went on to make 16 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership last term, 14 of which came in the league, as Killie managed to finish 10th in the table and stay up under Derek McInness.

He went back to Liverpool last summer and the current Premier League table toppers have kept hold of him since then.

Chambers made his senior debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side in September in a Carabao Cup clash against Leicester City and has since featured on three more occasions.

The Reds now have a decision to make on what to do with him next with Wigan in the frame to land him. Shaun Maloney’s men were beaten 2-0 at home by Manchester United in the FA Cup last time out.