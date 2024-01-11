Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe is attracting attention from Premier League side West Ham United, according to a report from The Standard.

Norwich City have started the season with mixed fortunes, winning 10 and losing 11 of their first 26 games, drawing the other five. They sit in 13th but are just five points off Sunderland in 6th. In order to bridge the gap between themselves and the top six they will need to navigate the January transfer window to secure deals and keep hold of their prized assets.

According to The Standard, that could be in jeopardy with West Ham United’s proposed pursuit of Canaries man Rowe. The Hammers are targeting homegrown players to help meet the FA’s quota and are said to be monitoring the 20-year-old with a view to pursuing a deal this month.

Rowe has had a huge breakthrough season this season and has secured his place in the starting eleven consistently. So far in the 2023/24 campaign he has scored 11 goals in 27 appearances, registering a further three assists in that time.

Only a matter of time

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Rowe linked with a move to the Premier League. With Norwich City lagging behind in 13th and aspirations for playing in the Premier League as any young player does, a move to the top flight could be on the cards for the Canaries youngster.

If West Ham United can provide the winger with regular playing time at the London Stadium it should be a no brainer for the player to make the switch. However, it is likely Norwich City would demand a high fee to part with one of their prized assets and potentially their best player on form this season.

Given David Wagner’s side are within touching distance of the play-offs however, it is likely they will want to keep hold of Rowe beyond the January transfer deadline in the hopes of helping them get into the top six. If he has to make the move away from Carrow Road they would likely prefer this to be in the summer rather than mid-season.