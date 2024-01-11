Watford could see Mattie Pollock leave on loan if Udinese’s Antonio Tikvic joins the club, as per a report from The Athletic.

Watford added centre-back Pollock to their ranks in the summer of 2021, bringing him in after an eye-catching breakthrough with Grimsby Town. He’s not been able to find a regular role in the Hornets’ first-team though, spending two spells on loan with Cheltenham Town and Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old remained for the first half of this season but for the most part, he’s been an unused substitute. Pollock has played seven times in the Championship, with all those outings coming off the bench.

Now though, it is said that a potential incoming could see the Redhill-born defender head out on loan again. The Athletic reports that Udinese’s Antonio Tikvic is a centre-back target for Valerien Ismael and co, and his arrival would open the door for Pollock to leave temporarily.

It is added that there is UK interest in Pollock but Belgian club RSC Charleroi looks like a ‘likely destination’.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Best for Pollock?

Pollock will have been hoping to have found a place in the Watford XI after his loans away and he has been in and around Valerien Ismael’s side this season. However, with the door potentially opening for him to head out again, he’ll be hoping to catch the eye to boost his chances of a starting spot upon his return.

After proving himself in League One and League Two, the Championship certainly seems to be the next step for the player in terms of English football. Pollock performed well in Scotland too, so a move to Belgium will present a fresh challenge.

The player may well feel hard done by not to have got a chance in Watford’s starting XI by now. But, with Tikvic potentially on the way in, a loan looks to be the best option for the defender.