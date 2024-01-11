The72’s writers offer their Preston North End vs Bristol City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Preston North End come into this one having fell rapidly down the Championship table. They now sit 14th in the second tier and are on a run of one win in their last six across all competitions.

Bristol City are improving under Liam Manning and are now 11th, just four points outside the top six spots. Whether they have enough to bridge that gap is another question, but they are a better outfit now than they were and that can only be a good sign.

Here, a handful of our writers give their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Ryan Lowe’s side need a reaction. Similarly to last season consistency is a big issue for them, but this year they just don’t seem to have as much quality as many of their opponents. Their recent performances have been short of the mark. Time is running out for Lowe and another loss here would surely make a change inevitable.

“Bristol City will be relishing the opportunity to win another game of football here. They’ll be well aware of their opponents misfortune, but it is important Manning keeps his side focussed on the task ahead.

“On their day I have no doubt Preston North End could take something, so I won’t dismiss them completely. However, their day doesn’t seem to be coming around all too often this season. Away win.”

Preston North End vs Bristol City prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“That Leeds United win looked like it could have been a bit of a turning point for Preston but with two defeats following that in the Championship, their struggles have persisted. The cup game against Chelsea was always going to be difficult though, so not too much can be taken from that.

“Against a Bristol City side that has been finding its feet under Manning, I think it could be another tough day for the Deepdale outfit.

“Away wins haven’t exactly been flowing in the Championship for the Robins but with Preston looking devoid of confidence, the visitors could get a win here.”

Preston North End vs Bristol City prediction: 0-2