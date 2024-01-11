The72’s writers offer their Tranmere Rovers vs MK Dons prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Tranmere Rovers sit 16th in League Two heading into this one. Their loss to Barrow last time out put an end to a run of four wins in four games previous to that. Those 12 points have helped Tranmere Rovers claw some ground back and they are now just a couple off mid-table and only six off the play-offs and their opponents here.

MK Dons are on a similar run. A loss to Doncaster Rovers ended a run which saw them take 12 points from 12 and climb up into proper top seven contention.

Here, a handful of our writers give their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“This game will be tighter than league positions suggest. Tranmere Rovers have only recently managed to dismiss of some very strong fourth tier sides, whilst MK Dons are fighting to get back into League One.

“The three points up for grabs here is worth no more than normal, but the current league table is tight and a win could change everything.

“Only six points separate 7th and 17th in League Two meaning any complacency at this stage can soon see you fly down the table.

“I think MK Dons are the favourites coming into this one and they probably will have more joy in the game. However, I can’t write Tranmere Rovers off and I think they’ll take something here.”

Tranmere Rovers vs MK Dons prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“Nigel Adkins has turned Tranmere’s season around and his side have been in impressive form recently, despite their loss away at Barrow last time out.

“I can see the Whites bouncing back with a positive result against MK Dons this weekend, but it will be close. The Dons have also enjoyed themselves over recent times under boss Mike Williamson.

“There isn’t too much to split these two teams but based on the fact they have won their last five home games on the spin, I fancy a home win here.”

Tranmere Rovers vs MK Dons prediction: 1-0