The72’s writers offer their Hull City vs Norwich City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday.

Hull City head into their upcoming Championship clash on the back of their 1-1 home draw with Birmingham City in the FA Cup last time out. Liam Rosenior’s side are 7th in the table.

They are a point outside the play-offs. The Tigers have made the headlines this week after securing an eye-catching deal to land Liverpool ace Fabio Carvalho on loan until the end of the season.

As for Norwich, they are sat in 13th place and are four points off their upcoming opponents. David Wagner’s men drew 1-1 with Bristol Rovers in the cup last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Fabio Carvalho is an impressive coup for Hull and shows how far they have come under Acun Ilicali since his takeover two years ago. The Tigers will see this as a game they should if they are to get into the top six.

“They do have a few players injured though such as Liam Delap and Jaden Philogene and Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore are away at AFCON. Nevertheless, I still think they edge this one against Norwich.

“The Canaries have been inconsistent and will be in a for a tough test at the MKM Stadium.”

Hull City vs Norwich City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Norwich looked to have found their feet somewhat but a poor run over the festive period has seen them lose momentum. David Wagner has come under pressure again as a result, and I feel they could be in for a tricky one here too.

“Hull have to contend with the absences of key players due to injuries and AFCON, but I think they’re fairly well-equipped still. It shouldn’t hinder them too much, especially when players like Fabio Carvalho are coming through the doors.

“I’ll back the hosts to get the win, putting more pressure on Norwich and Wagner.”

Hull City vs Norwich City prediction: 2-0