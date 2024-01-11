Sheffield Wednesday’s move for West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry looks to be off, reporter Richard Cawley has said on X.

Sheffield Wednesday are among the sides to have been in pursuit of West Ham fringe man Coventry this month. The midfielder has found chances hard to come by with the Hammers and speculation over an EFL move has circulated.

A report from The Star said on Wednesday night that talks between Wednesday and West Ham had stalled. However, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley stated on X today that the Owls were still ‘working on a deal’.

Now though, shortly after that post, Cawley has delivered a fresh update. He states that Coventry to Sheffield Wednesday looks to be ‘off’.

Got to love the transfer window…now does sound like Coventry to Sheffield Wednesday is off. #cafc — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 11, 2024

Charlton Athletic have also been interested in the 23-year-old midfielder this month. If Coventry’s proposed move to Hillsborough is off, it could be a welcome boost for the Addicks as they look to bolster their ranks for the second half of the League One campaign.

A blow for Sheffield Wednesday

Coventry could have been a welcome addition to Danny Rohl’s midfield ranks. He’s spent spells away from West Ham out on loan but he’s viewed as a player with a bright future, so he’ll be tipped to thrive at his next club, especially if it comes as a permanent move.

A permanent move will allow the Irishman to really settle down and kick on with a new team, hopefully with plenty of game time too. However, it looks as though Sheffield Wednesday will have to look elsewhere if they want to bolster their midfield ranks.

For Charlton Athletic and any other admirers, this could present a chance for them to swoop in. A January move looks to be on the cards for Coventry, but it remains to be seen just where he ends up after this new development.