Salford City are interested in Falkirk attacker Callumn Morrison, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 11.01.24, 10.07).

Salford City are keen to lure the Scottish League One star down to England to bolster their ranks.

Morrison, 24, has made 25 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with 11 goals and six assists.

The Daily Record claim the Ammies are targeting a swoop to land him along with some unnamed Scottish Premiership sides.

Salford City eye attacker

Morrison’s deal at Falkirk expires at the end of the campaign and he can sign a pre-contract with another team. He is free to talk to other clubs this winter and his current team face a battle to keep hold of him.

The former Scotland youth international is a product of the Hearts academy and rose up through the ranks at Tynecastle Park.

He was a regular for the Jam Tarts at various youth levels before going on to play 42 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away from Edinburgh to get some experience under his belt with the likes of Stirling Albion, Brechin City and East Fife.

Morrison cut ties with Hearts back in 2020 and was subsequently snapped up by Falkirk. He hasn’t looked back since and has become of the Bairns’ most prized assets.

Salford are being linked with a swoop for him now though as Karl Robinson looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad. The former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United manager, who was Sam Allardyce’s number two at Leeds United in the Premier League last term, took over the North West side on 5th January.