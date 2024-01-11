Middlesbrough are targeting a new striker this month to compete with Emmanuel Latte Lath and Josh Coburn, Teesside Live have reported.

Middlesbrough started the season poorly, losing six and drawing two of their opening eight games. Since then they have been strong, catapulting up the table and into the play-off mix. After 26 games played they sit in 12th position but are just four points outside of the top six.

Their goals have been shared out this season. Latte Lath leads the way with seven goals, whilst Morgan Rogers is second with six, and Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Josh Coburn and Riley McGree all have five.

But what they are lacking is a player who can fire them up the table. Last season Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer were difference makers and their goals got them to 4th in the table come the end of the campaign.

According to Teesside Live, a new number nine is the priority this window. Latte Lath is the club’s first-choice but has had injury issues this season, whilst Coburn stayed put in the summer despite Michael Carrick’s side originally wanting to loan the youngster out.

Should this be the priority?

Middlesbrough do need a striker and someone that can reproduce the goals lost after Akpom and Archer’s departures. However, they have scored 38 goals in 26 games, only nine sides have scored more, and four of those occupy the top four spots.

Therefore, although they need a forward, perhaps defensive cover may be the best thing to prioritise. Injuries to Tommy Smith, Anfernee Dijksteel, Darragh Lenihan, Paddy McNair and Alex Bangura surely show there is a lack of options, and although Luke Ayling’s acquisition helps, they need more.

Despite their decent goalscoring tally, it is at the other end where they have struggled. They have conceded the most amount of goals in the entire top half of the Championship, and even more than second-bottom side QPR. Therefore, it seems better to prioritise a new centre-back, in the vein of Joe Worrall perhaps, than a new striker, despite both being needed.