The72’s writers offer their Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Southampton come into this weekend’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday looking to equal a club record unbeaten run. The Saints haven’t lost in 18 Championship games and if they can make it 19, they’ll equal a record that has stood for over 100 years in the 1921/22 season.

Russell Martin’s side have moved into 3rd during this streak, also reducing the gap to Ipswich Town to only three points.

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile are only three points away from safety. Their turnaround under Danny Rohl has been impressive and they come into this tie having won six of their last nine second-tier games.

The Owls are still 22nd in the Championship table, but hopes of survival have increased drastically over recent months.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Wednesday may have won their last two Championship games, but I can’t see them getting something here. Southampton are on a remarkable unbeaten run and St. Mary’s has become a real fortress in the process.

“It’s hard to see anyone defeating the Saints when they’re in this form, let alone a relegation-threatened side. Rohl’s side have momentum behind them but there’s no hiding that there’s a real gulf in quality across this two sides. Of course there is – one was a Premier League side last season while the other was in League One.

“The Saints will know they can’t rest on their laurels against Wednesday, but they should win here. I’ll say they win 3-1.”

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 3-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Rohl has done a great job at turning Sheffield Wednesday’s fortunes around, but he will need a huge slice of luck to get anything here and that’s not taking anything away from the Owls.

“They are in a position where survival is a real possibility and losing here shouldn’t derail them too much. Southampton are on top form and are chasing Ipswich Town down with only one thing in mind, Premier League football.

“I don’t think it will be a huge scoreline, but I can’t see anything other than a home win.”

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 2-1