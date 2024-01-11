The72’s writers offer their Bolton Wanderers vs Cheltenham Town prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Bolton Wanderers come into this game six games undefeated across all competitions. After an impressive FA Cup draw against Premier League Luton Town, they dispatched of Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy during the week.

Ian Evatt’s side have won four straight in League One too, lifting them to 2nd in the table after a couple of defeats.

Cheltenham Town meanwhile have been continuing their impressive turnaround under Darrell Clarke. They’re still in the relegation zone in 22nd but after only one loss in their last five games, they’re three points away from safety.

Last time out, they picked up a shock win against league leaders Portsmouth, defeating John Mousinho’s side 2-1.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Few gave Clarke a chance of turning things around with Cheltenham but he and his side have certainly proved the doubters wrong. That win against Portsmouth was huge, and there’s no doubt that they’ll be determined to claim another big scalp here.

“We have seen that Bolton can be prone to a slip up but in their current form, I think they’ll be alright in this one.

“I do anticipate a competitive game though. The visitors will be on a real high after that Pompey win but with Bolton brimming with confidence, I think they’ll claim a fifth consecutive League One win.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Cheltenham Town prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harry Mail

“Bolton are doing well at the moment under Ian Evatt and are chasing down Portsmouth in top spot.

“The Trotters are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions and will see this as a game they should win.

“Darrell Clarke has done a good job at Cheltenham since taking over and has given them a fighting chance of survival this season after their hopeless start to the season.

“This won’t be an easy game for the hosts but I think they’ll get the win still.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Cheltenham Town prediction: 2-1