Newcastle United sit 9th in the Premier League and are hoping to once again finish inside the European qualification spots.

Hayden, 28 has been on loan at Standard Liege this season making 11 appearances for the Belgian club across all competitions.

However, the midfielder is set to be recalled back to the north east and sent out on loan again to the Championship.

Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle are all interested in the experienced midfielder as per the latest reports.

The Owls wanted Hayden in the summer, but Standard Liege managed to beat Sheffield Wednesday to a deal.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A solid addition

Hayden hasn’t played for Newcastle United in a good while, but he has spent some time in the Championship on loan at Norwich City last season.

Before joining the Magpies in 2016 he was at Hull City after coming through Arsenal’s academy.

The 28-year-old has plenty of Championship experience and having played 118 Premier League games as well, he should be a good signing for many of the interested sides.

Newcastle United will want him to go somewhere that will guarantee him more football than he was getting abroad and that may well be the finalising factor when deciding between which club to send him to this month.

It will be interesting to see which club manage to win the race with all of the named second tier sides currently in the bottom half of the table in need of some reinforcement this January to ensure a comfortable finish that maintains their second tier status.