Joe White will return to Newcastle United from his loan at Crewe Alexandra next week, as per a report by the ChronicleLive.

The Premier League side will then decide on what to do with the midfielder for the rest of this season.

White, 21, is wanted back by Crewe and is also on the radar of their League Two rivals Stockport County, according to the Shields Gazette.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the ChronicleLive, the Toon Army boss Eddie Howe is weighing up the player’s situation.

Latest regarding Crewe Alexandra and Stockport County target

Newcastle will want White to go somewhere he will get regular first-team football to help boost his development.

Crewe have guaranteed him minutes during the first-half of this season and he has been a key player for Lee Bell’s side in the middle of the park.

He has made 19 appearances for the Railwaymen in all competitions and has chipped in with three goals and three assists.

However, the Cheshire outfit face a battle from Stockport for his services. The Hatters sit top of the table and are eyeing promotion to League One.

White was on the books at Carlisle United as a youngster before switching to Newcastle in 2010. He has since risen up through the academy ranks and has been a regular for his parent club at various youth levels over recent years.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Toon Army and was given the green light to head out the exit door on loan for the first time when Hartlepool United came calling.

The ex-England youth international has also since had a temporary stint at Exeter City before linking up with Crewe last summer.