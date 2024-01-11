Manchester United are the latest side to be linked with a move for Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray, according to Fichajes.

Manchester United are resigned to losing loanee Sofyan Amrabat after balking at the €20million purchase option, instead turning their attention to Leeds United teenager Gray. The 17-year-old has been a standout performer for Daniel Farke’s team and has been generating plenty of interest from the Premier League.

Liverpool are believed to be big admirers of the player, whilst Tottenham have also been linked in the past week. But according to Fichajes, the Red Devils are eyeing a move for the versatile midfielder, although doubts have emerged on whether Gray would be allowed to join a rival.

Leeds United have reportedly set an asking price of between £40million and £50million and so it would take a huge figure for the Whites to part with one of their prized assets either in January or in the summer transfer window.

A good move?

If Gray does secure a move to Manchester United he could go on to bigger and better things. A club of that size don’t usually have a tendency to promote youth, but Manchester United are different and are notorious for giving youth a chance, something which Gray would likely profit from if he makes the switch.

But given their rivalry and Leeds United’s possible promotion in just a few months time, they won’t want to lose one of their standout performers not only to a rival team but to a fellow Premier League side if they secure a top two finish or win the play-off final.

If Leeds United believe he is worth more to them now in their bid to be promoted or even to cash in at a later date for a higher fee, their stance should be to keep hold of him no matter what.