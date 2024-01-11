Leeds United moved to sign Gyabi from Manchester City in the summer of 2021. He joined as a prospect for the future and following the drop to the Championship, he was one player tipped for a more prevalent role.

However, that hasn’t been the case for the talented 19-year-old. He’s made only two first-team appearances across all competitions and hasn’t been involved in a league matchday squad since September.

Reports claimed earlier this week that Plymouth Argyle were keen on a loan deal. Now, Football Insider states an agreement has been reached.

Leeds United have accepted the Pilgrims’ loan offer for Gyabi, who has also had ‘strong interest’ from QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Rangers. At Home Park, he’ll reunite with Ian Foster, who he played under for the England U20s at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

A coup for Plymouth Argyle?

Gyabi is still a fairly unproven player in senior football. However, there are no doubts about his potential, and a chance to play regularly in the Championship with Plymouth Argyle could be just what he needs.

Playing under Foster should aid him too. He’ll know all about the new Pilgrims boss’ tactical demands on the pitch and what he expects of his players off it too, hopefully allowing him to settle well at Home Park.

Leeds United will also get an indication of just what Gyabi is capable of at the level. That way they can start to shape their plans for him moving forward as he looks to find regular senior football.

Gyabi could prove to be quite the coup for Plymouth Argyle as Foster puts his previous coaching links to use in his first transfer window at the club.