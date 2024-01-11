Leeds United hold an interest in West Ham defender Ben Johnson, The Athletic reporter Phil Hay has revealed.

Leeds United came into the January transfer window in need of more options in the full-back areas. However, developments over the past week or so have increased their need even further.

Djed Spence was sent back to parent club Tottenham Hotspur while Whites legend Luke Ayling saw a move to Middlesbrough sanctioned. Plenty of names have been linked with moves to Elland Road, and two new admired players have emerged.

Reporting for The Athletic, trusted journalist Phil Hay has said that Leeds United hold an interest in West Ham’s out-of-favour defender Ben Johnson. It is a loan the Championship promotion hopefuls are eyeing, though Johnson does see his Hammers deal expire in the summer.

Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams is anoter monitored, though it is said that the club are reluctant to sanction a deal. Burnley’s Connor Roberts is also mentioned, with reports naming him as a target earlier in the window.

A solid target

Johnson could be just what Leeds United need this month. Names like Williams and Roberts may be more attractive given their attacking output and previous success at Championship level, but Johnson could be a great addition.

He offers his services as a right-back and left-back, even filling in in central roles before too. His contract situation means there could be scope for a permanent agreement if a loan proved successful too, regardless of whether the Whites win promotion or not.

Johnson has played 93 times for West Ham, so he’s certainly got pedigree at a high level too. However, with chances eluding him this season, a winter loan could be his best option if he wants to find regular minutes over the remainder of the campaign.