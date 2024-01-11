Kilmarnock striker Bobby Wales has attracted interest from League Two clubs, the Daily Record has reported (Transfer News Live, 11.01.24, 10:11).

Kilmarnock youngster Wales has played 10 times for the club’s first-team but has found action out on loan this season. Across 12 appearances this season for Killie’s B team and loan club Alloa Athletic, the 18-year-old striker has four goals and two assists to his name.

Wales’ loan deal with Alloa lasts the full season but a recall option is included, and interest from elsewhere could force his parent club into a decision.

The Daily Record reports that Wales has drawn interest south of the border in League Two. Teams in the Scottish Championship – the league above the one he is currently playing in – are also keen on the Kilmarnock starlet.

Wales is only 18 but he’s tipped for a bright future and has been a regular in the Scottish youth sides. He’s played for the U17s, U18s and U19s.

League Two awaits?

Kilmarnock rate young forward Wales so they’ll be wary of ensuring their next decision is the best one for his development. He’s fared well in his loan stint this season but a move to League Two could be an intriguing one.

It would be testing the teenage striker at a solid level in a highly physical league. If he was to head to the fourth-tier, the priority would have to be ensuring he finds regular game time too, as that is of paramount importance to players’ development. He’s starting frequently for Alloa, so they might have reservations over sending him elsewhere when he’s already a starter at his current loan club.

It would be interesting to see just who is keen on Wales too. He’s still fairly unproven in senior football but there’s no doubt about his promise for the future, so he could be a bit of a gamble for a side looking to find a new talisman.