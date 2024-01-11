Stevenage have been keen on signing the League Two goalkeeper as competition for Taye Ashby-Hammond.

MacGillivray, 30, only joined MK Dons last summer but has emerged on Boro’s radar along with their fellow League One side Carlisle, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Football Insider claim Steve Evans’ side are pursuing other options.

Carlisle United latest

It looks like Carlisle have also moved on from this particular pursuit with journalist Mike Keegan reporting on X that they are set to bring in stopper Harry Lewis from Bradford City.

Therefore, it is becoming increasingly likely that MacGillivray will be staying put at MK Dons until the end of this season at least.

The Scotsman has made 25 appearances during the first-half of this campaign for the Buckinghamshire outfit and has kept six clean sheets.

He played in non-league for Harrogate Railway Athletic, Staylbridge Celtic and Harrogate Town as a youngster before Walsall snapped him up in 2014.

MacGillivray has since gone on to have spells at Shrewsbury Town, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Burton Albion before cutting ties with the latter at the end of last term when his contract expired, prior to his switch to the Dons.

Carlisle are aiming to stay up this term in the third tier and have had a busy winter bolstering their ranks. They were taken over by the Piatak family late last year and they have been investing in the playing squad to give Paul Simpson the best chance of keeping them in the division.