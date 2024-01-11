Wycombe Wanderers will be hoping some fresh faces can help them push up the League One table over the second half of the season. The Chairboys sit in 16th as it stands, six points above the relegation zone.

Richard Kone arrived at the start of the month to add another option to Matt Bloomfield’s attacking ranks. Now, claims of a move for another attacking player have emerged from Football Insider.

They report that Wycombe Wanderers and Premier League side West Ham are in discussions over a loan transfer for youngster Gideon Kodua. Other clubs are interested but the Chairboys have moved to open talks as they look to get a deal wrapped up.

Kodua has spent much of his career as a striker but has played mainly as an attacking midfielder this season. Across all competitions, the 19-year-old has notched six goals and two assists in 15 games in the 2023/24 campaign.

A step up awaits?

Kodua is yet to make his senior debut but having impressed in youth football, it could be the right time for the West Ham youngster to make a step up. He has found success against first-team opposition too, managing two goals and an assist in the EFL Trophy.

In fact, Kodua scored against Wycombe Wanderers earlier this week. He was the only goalscorer for the Hammers’ U21s as the Chairboys won 2-1 in the EFL Trophy round of 16. He also netted against Newport County and provided an assist in a win over Bristol Rovers.

Wycombe Wanderers will have got a taste of what Kodua can offer in that cup clash, so they’ll now be hoping to get a deal wrapped up as Bloomfield looks to strengthen this month.