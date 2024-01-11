Ipswich Town have confirmed the exit of winger Kyle Edwards on their official club website.

Ipswich Town added Edwards to their ranks in the summer of 2021, bringing him in following the expiry of his contract with West Brom. Injuries have hampered his time at Portman Road somewhat but he still managed to chip in with three goals and eight assists in 63 appearances across all competitions.

The 25-year-old joined Oxford United on loan for the first half of this season and he made a bright start to life at the Kassam Stadium. Unfortunately, injuries cropped up again and limited his action, ultimately leading to a return to Portman Road earlier this month.

Now, Ipswich Town have confirmed that Edwards has left the club on a permanent basis.

The Championship promotion hopefuls and the player have come to an agreement over the mutual termination of his contract. Town wished Edwards the best for the future as he enters free agency.

What next for Edwards?

Edwards cut a popular figure amongst Ipswich Town fans, so they’ll be sure to join the club in wishing him the best for the future. He brings an exciting attacking intent to his sides, offering his services as a winger or an attacking midfielder.

When fit, he can be a constant nuisance for defenders, so it will be hoped he can stay clear of injuries at his next club, wherever that may be.

Edwards has experience at all levels of the Football League and has Premier League appearances to his name too. He’d certainly be a solid signing for a League One club in need of a winger, so it will be intriguing to see just where he ends up.

It emerged from Oxford United manager Des Buckingham earlier this week that Edwards would be continuing his recovery under their watch, so it could be that he has a long-term future with his recent loan club.