The72’s writers offer their Grimsby Town vs Notts County prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday afternoon.

Grimsby Town come into this weekend’s clash with Notts County looking to put some more distance between themselves and the relegation zone. Dave Artell’s side are nine points clear of the drop as it stands, sitting 20th in the League Two table.

They’ve only won one of their last five games in League Two and were thrashed 6-1 by Walsall last time out. However, after a bit of a break, the Mariners will be hopeful of a result here.

Notts County meanwhile are preparing for their first game post-Luke Williams’ exit. They too have had a break between games, giving caretaker boss Jim O’Brien time to work with his team before taking the reins for the first time.

The Magpies endured a tough festive run and sit 6th as it stands. Their away form is a cause for concern though, losing five on the bounce on the road.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s going to be tough for County to replace Luke Williams. Caretaker boss Jim O’Brien and whoever comes in as the permanent boss could be in for a challenging job too.

“The Magpies haven’t been in the best form and on the road, they’ve been beaten by teams that a promotion-hunting side shouldn’t really be losing to. That should offer Grimsby hope as they look to pull off a big win.

“I feel we’re in for a shock win here, perhaps highlighting how challenging the early stages of life after Williams could be. I’ll back the hosts to win.”

Grimsby Town vs Notts County prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“Notts County need to get their next managerial appointment right to keep their push for promotion on track following Luke Williams’ exit.

“The Magpies have some strong players such as David McGoldrick and Macaulay Langstaff and should cause Grimsby some problems.

“However, based on the fact they have lost their manager and were beaten 4-2 away in their last league outing against Tranmere Rovers, I can see the visitors slipping up here.”

Grimsby Town vs Notts County prediction: 1-1