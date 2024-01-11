Hull City are expected to cut ties with Ryan Woods again before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by HullLive.

Hull City let the midfielder leave on loan for Bristol Rovers in August to get some game time.

Woods, 30, made 16 appearances in all competitions for the League One side during the first-half of this season but has now returned to the MKM Stadium.

However, HullLive report he is not part of Liam Rosenior’s ‘plans’ and is poised to head out the exit door over the coming weeks.

Hull City make decision

Woods is under contract at Hull until the summer of 2025 but has fallen down the pecking order.

He made the switch to East Yorkshire in 2022 and played 27 times altogether during his first campaign at the club. However, his move on the whole hasn’t worked out and another departure would suit all parties involved.

It would also free up space and funds in Rosenior’s squad as he looks to bring in some more reinforcement to help boost his side’s push for the Championship play-offs.

Woods is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 400 games in his career to date. He has played for the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Brentford, Stoke City, Millwall and Birmingham City in the past.

If he is to depart Hull again soon, he would leave behind a team who are aiming for promotion to the Premier League. They are currently outside the top six by a point as they prepare for their upcoming clash at home to Norwich City on Friday night.

The Tigers have raised eyebrows by winning the race to land Fabio Carvalho on loan from Liverpool this week.