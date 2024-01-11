Hull City midfielder Harry Wood is poised to join Grimsby Town, reports Matt Dean.

Hull City are set to let the youngster link up with the League Two side for the rest of this season.

Wood, 21, has recently returned to the MKM Stadium following a spell in Ireland at Shelbourne.

BBC Humberside reporter Dean has reported on X the Mariners have ‘agreed’ a deal to land him on a temporary basis.

Hull City man to join Grimsby Town

Wood has been on the books at Hull since joining their academy from Manchester United and has since risen up through the ranks of the East Yorkshire outfit.

He has been a regular for the Tigers at various youth levels over recent years and was handed his first-team debut by former boss Grant McCann on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign away at Charlton Athletic.

Wood was handed a new two-year deal that summer and that arrangement was extended by a further 12 months last year. He has since played twice more for Hull’s senior team.

Scunthorpe United came calling for him in 2021 and he spent six months with the Iron, making 13 appearances in all competitions.

The Leeds-born man then signed for Shelbourne last year and played 15 games for the League of Ireland outfit, chipping in with two goals.

Grimsby are currently sat in 20th place in the table and are nine points above the drop zone. Their manager David Artell will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad this winter.

If Wood is to complete a move to Blundell Park, he would leave behind a Hull side aiming for the play-offs in the Championship.