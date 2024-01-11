Fulham are now considering a move for Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards, as per TEAMtalk.

Fulham are 13th in the Premier League and are hoping for another comfortable finish mid-table in the top flight. Marco Silva’s men will be looking to strengthen this month, and it seems they’ve turned their attention to the tiers below them.

Peterborough United are 3rd in League One. They are well in the race for a top two spot and Darren Ferguson won’t want his squad to weaken this month in any way.

West Ham were previously credited with interest in the 20-year-old midfielder. They made an initial approach but later updates claimed they weren’t going to pursue him this month.

Now, Fulham have seemingly joined the queue. They reportedly had officials in attendance last Sunday during Posh’s FA Cup clash against Leeds United with their sights set on the youngster.

An ever-growing battle

Edwards is attracting Premier League interest for a reason. He has made 25 League One outings so far this season and during the 2022/23 campaign he appeared in 42 league games.

At such a young age he has several years experience in the senior environment including a year in the Championship. It does seem inevitable that at one stage Edwards will get a big move, but it remains to be seen whether that will be this month or not.

With Peterborough United so close to the automatic promotion spots they will be reluctant to do anything that weakens their chances this month. The summer would allow them more time to sufficiently replace their prospect and given they may be in the second tier, Ferguson’s side might be able to demand a bit more money.

For now they must stay focussed on the league. Up next is an away clash against Charlton Athletic this weekend.