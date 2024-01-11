The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

West Brom have been a little inconsistent of late but they remain firmly in the Championship play-off fight. Carlos Corberan’s side sit 5th, three points clear of 7th placed Hull City.

The Baggies had won two consecutive league games before a narrow defeat to Swansea City on New Year’s Day. They avoided an FA Cup upset against Aldershot Town though, emerging 4-1 winners at The Hawthorns.

Blackburn Rovers meanwhile have been on a concerning slide down the Championship table. Four consecutive defeats saw them slip from the edge of play-off contention down to 17th, though they stopped the rot with a draw against Rotherham United in their last league outing.

They were made to work for their cup win over Cambridge United. A first-half Sammie Szmodics hat-trick kept them in the game before taking control in the second period, going on to win 5-2.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“There’s no hiding that it’s been a worrying spell for Blackburn Rovers. They’re in dire need of some solid reinforcements this month but if they can’t bring in quality players, they can forget about the play-offs.

“Sadly, I don’t see them getting anything here. Their form on the road is poor and The Hawthorns is a tough place to go.

“West Brom should see this as a good chance to strengthen their grip on a play-off spot and if they can keep Sammie Szmodics quiet, it could be a fairly comfortable for them. I’ll say this ends 2-0 to the hosts.”

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 2-0

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Blackburn Rovers need a result and this isn’t an easy game to go into. I think regardless of their recruitment this month they simply won’t have enough for a top six finish this season and their focus should be on ensuring this same poor form doesn’t happen next time around.

“West Brom though are well in the race. The top six race is hotting up and getting some daylight on those around you is crucial.

“The Baggies will back themselves and I think they have a right to. Home win.”

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-0