, EFL club remain keen on landing Crystal Palace and Wolves pair before the end of the window

Shrewsbury Town have made loaning Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Nathan Fraser from Crystal Palace and Wolves their top ‘priorities’ this month, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

Shrewsbury Town are looking to bolster their attacking department before the end of the window.

Matt Taylor’s side are currently sat in 15th place in the League One table.

The Shropshire Star report they may have to wait until later in the window for Fraser, whilst Ola-Adebomi was spotted at their last game.

Shrewsbury Town eye striking pair

Ola-Adebomi, 20, has been in decent form for Crystal Palace’s Under-21’s side so far this season and has made 11 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and one assist.

The London-born man, who can play on the wing as well as down the middle, has shown what he can do in development football over recent times and should now test himself in the Football League.

He has been on the books at Selhurst Park since the age of eight and has risen up through their academy ranks. His contract expires this summer but the South London outfit hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

As for Fraser, the 19-year-old stayed put at Wolves for the first-half of this campaign. The teenager has played twice for the first-team so far in his career and has been a regular for their development sides over recent years.

The pair would give Shrewsbury more competition and depth up top as they look to rise up the division.

They were beaten 1-0 at home by Wrexham in the FA Cup last Sunday and are back in league action this weekend at home to Stevenage.