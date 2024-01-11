Crystal Palace are poised to loan out the youngster before the end of the transfer window and have a decision to make on where to send him.

Ebiowei, 20, spent the second-half of last season at Hull City in the Championship before heading back to Selhurst Park in the summer.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Football Insider, he is on the radar of ‘several’ EFL clubs and he is ‘set’ to depart on a temporary basis this month.

Crystal Palace loan latest

Ebiowei could do with another loan exit to get some more experience under his belt. Despite being on the bench on a handful of occasions in the Premier League so far this term for Crystal Palace, he hasn’t managed to make an appearance yet.

Hull won the race for his signature 12 months ago but he wasn’t able to make an impact at the MKM Stadium. He played 12 times for the Tigers under Liam Rosenior but didn’t score.

The England youth international is under contract with the Eagles until June 2027 and still has a long-term future with the South London outfit if he can find some form.

Ebiowei joined his current club in 2022 and made five outings for them in the first-half of the last campaign.

He has been on the books at Chelsea, Arsenal and Rangers in the past. The forward then joined Derby County in 2021 and played 16 games for their first-team as a teenager before being lured away by Crystal Palace.

It remains to be seen where he ends up next and it appears he has been made available for loan this winter.