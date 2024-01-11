Coventry City are close to agreeing a deal for Sarpsborg midfielder Victor Torp, according to Danish publication BT.

Coventry City are yet to see any incomings or outgoings so far this January transfer window but are monitoring players in the hopes of securing deals and improving their squad. They currently sit in 8th position in the Championship table and just three points off a place in the top six.

They have struggled for consistency this season but have steadied the ship in recent weeks, losing just one of their last 12 games in all competitions. Mark Robins’ side lost two big hitters in Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres in the summer and so could be seen as a side in transition.

With the January transfer window well underway and into it’s second week, Coventry City are looking to secure their first deal and are on the verge of signing Danish youth international Torp in a €2.5million deal according to BT.

A great signing

Torp can play holding midfield or slightly further forward and will likely slot straight into the first-team fold. At just 24 years of age and over 100 appearances for various clubs and 27 appearances for the Danish international side at youth level, all with be hoping he can fulfil his potential at the CBS Arena in the years to come.

He is a combative midfielder who gets up and down the pitch with ease, making plenty of tackles as well as goal contributions at the other end. He will likely take to playing in the Championship and fit right into the division and into Coventry City’s midfield.

At €2.5million it does mean this is rather a significant fee paid out to Norwegian side Sarpsborg, but this is likely to be money left over from high profile sales and so won’t be cutting into their transfer budget all too much. But with a fee this size does come expectation, and so Torp will be hoping to perform immediately.