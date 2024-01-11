The72’s writers offer their Rotherham United vs Stoke City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Rotherham United come into this Championship clash looking to continue their improvements under Leam Richardson. They were only narrowly beaten by Fulham in the FA Cup and had gone three games unbeaten in the league prior to the cup tie.

The Millers remain bottom of the table and five points away from safety but will be hoping to close the gap to those above them with a result here.

Stoke City have started the Steven Schumacher era fairly promisingly, only tasting defeat for the first time in an admirable display against Brighton in the FA Cup. In the league, they’ve drawn three and won once.

The Potters are still down in a disappointing 19th but they’ll be hoping to move up the division in the coming weeks.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I can see this ending in another draw between Rotherham United and Stoke City. The Potters should certainly be viewing this as a game they should win but with Rotherham holding firm in recent weeks, the visitors could be frustrated.

“With a close game anticipated, that does leave the door open for the hosts to snatch something, maybe even a win.

“However, I do think they’ll share the spoils. I’ll say this ends 1-1.”

Rotherham United vs Stoke City prediction: 1-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Rotherham United have picked up some good results in the past few weeks, but they remain bottom and are still cut well adrift from safety.

“Schumacher is a good appointment for Stoke City and he will be hoping he is the man to get the Potters reaching their potential after many tried and failed.

“Stoke City have been quite solid as of late though and they appear hard to beat at the moment. One win could build all the momentum they need to send them firing in the right direction and I think they could get it here in what will be a scrappy affair.”

Rotherham United vs Stoke City prediction: 0-1