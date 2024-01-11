Burton Albion have appointed Martin Paterson as their new manager following his recent exit from Swansea City, as announced by their official club website.

Burton Albion have turned to the former Premier League attacker as their replacement for Dino Maamria.

Paterson, 36, worked under Michael Duff at Swansea but the pair left in early December.

The Brewers have now confirmed his appointment and he will work with the current backroom staff at the Pirelli Stadium.

Burton Albion confirm appointment

Burton are currently sat in 17th position in the League One table and are five points above the relegation zone.

They will be hoping that Paterson can help them rise up the league and away from the trap door.

The ex-Northern Ireland international, who made 22 caps for his country, played for the likes of Stoke City, Burnley and Huddersfield Town in his playing days before hanging up his boots in 2018 after a final spell in India with ATK.

Paterson has since delved into the coaching world and landed his first role in America at Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship. He worked under the now Barnsley boss Neill Collins.

The Stoke-born man then had stints as the number two at Fort Lauderdale CF and Inter Miami before heading back over to England.

He linked up with Duff at Barnsley before following him to Swansea last summer. However, it didn’t work out for the pair in Wales and they cut ties with the Swans earlier this winter.

Paterson is now back in the game but is becoming a number one for the first time. Burton are in action on Monday night with a tricky away trip to Pride Park to face local side Derby County as he looks to start with a positive result.