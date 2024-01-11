Bristol City are currently being priced out of a move for Scott Twine after considering a swoop for the winger this month, as per Bristol Live.

Bristol City currently sit 11th in the Championship, just four points outside the top six. Liam Manning has done a good job since coming into the club and he has clawed his side back to within reaching distance of the play-offs.

However, as things stand despite only being four points outside not many expect to see The Robins finish inside the top six this season, that is unless they make some very good moves this month.

They targeted Finn Azaz who recently joined fellow second tier rivals Middlesbrough and that reignited their interest in current Hull City loanee Twine.

Twine, 24, has seven goal contributions in 24 Championship outings so far this season. On loan from Burnley, the versatile attacker has done well this season after not getting much of a chance last time around with the Clarets.

Despite reports they weren’t going to pursue a deal for Twine this month, fresh reports say they have considered it, but the £5million price-tag is deemed way too much to make a worthwhile offer.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Forward thinking

The 24-year-old would have been a very good signing for Bristol City. Not only would they have strengthened their own side, but they would’ve subsequently weakened a top six rival.

Manning still need reinforcements this month and it seems The Robins are going to need to be very shrewd in their recruitment in order to get the right man, but at the right price.

January is always a difficult time to do that with clubs often raising their asking values due to the desperation of those interested. Bristol City can’t allow themselves to overpay for anyone in the next couple of weeks.

Up next for Manning’s squad is a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End this weekend.