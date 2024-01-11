Birmingham City youngster Brandon Khela is attracting loan interest from elsewhere, Sky Sports have said (Transfer News Live, 10.01.24, 16:30).

Birmingham City boast one of the EFL’s most productive academies with new talents seemingly emerging every season. One player who has been on the fringes of the first-team this season is 18-year-old midfielder Khela.

He’s been a regular for the U18s and U21s sides at St. Andrew’s and made his senior debut off the bench against Cheltenham Town in the EFL Cup back in August. Khela made his first Championship appearance against Huddersfield Town in October and has been involved in the matchday squad 13 times in the league.

Now, with the January transfer window in full flow, it is claimed that Khela is drawing admiring glances from elsewhere.

Sky Sports reports that Khela has loan interest from other clubs. The potential suitors are not named, nor is Birmingham City’s stance on a potential exit mentioned.

What next for Khela?

If there’s a club that will know how to manage a young player’s situation, it is Birmingham City. They’re well-versed in player development so expect them to come to the right decision over Khela this month.

He’s been in and around the first-team this season and with Tony Mowbray coming in as new boss, it could be an opportunity for him to stake a claim for more minutes. If the opportunity to play on a more regular basis out on loan arises though, it may be the best move for both the player and the club.

While he’s on the fringes, it could be best for Khela to sample some senior football elsewhere. The Blues will then be able to assess their next move from there, deciding if he’s ready to play at a first-team level week in week out or if he needs more time in youth football before making a step up.