The72’s writers offer their Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Barnsley come into this weekend’s game looking to preserve their eight-game unbeaten run in League One. They’ve taken 16 points from a possible 24 but will be keen to get back to winning ways after back-to-back draws in the third-tier.

They’ve had a break between fixtures and will be hoping the rest and time to prepare sets them up well for the visit of Bristol Rovers.

Speaking of the Gas, they’ve won three of their last five games in the league and played out a draw with Norwich City in the FA Cup last weekend. Matt Taylor’s side sit 10th in the League One table, nine points off the play-offs.

Away form hasn’t been the best for Rovers, losing three of their last four before that Norwich draw.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Bristol Rovers will present a tough test for Barnsley but with the Tykes in impressive form and away wins eluding the Gas, I feel the hosts will have enough to secure three points in this one.

“It’s been a good run for Neill Collins’ side. They might not be quite as convincing as some of their play-off rivals but their current standing is certainly warranted and when they play their game in hand, they can close the gap.

“The Gas have the ingredients to get something from this but with Barnsley in this form, I don’t see them losing. I’ll say the hosts win 2-1.”

Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 2-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Barnsley are in a good position coming into this one. As James mentioned they aren’t as convincing as some sides that are also in the race for a top six finish, and Bristol Rovers will look to take advantage of that.

“The Gas are never an easy team to beat and I think they’ll be in this game throughout.

“The longer Barnsley have to wait for the opener the more it will play into the hands of their opponents, but I do think they have just enough quality to get over the line in this one.”

Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 1-0