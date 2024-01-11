The72’s writers offer their Wrexham vs AFC Wimbledon prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Wrexham come into this one occupying one of the three automatic promotion spots in League Two. Phil Parkinson’s side sit 3rd in the table, they are joint on points with Mansfield Town in second and two points off Stockport County who top the table. However, only one point is the difference between them and a play-off spot making a win here crucial.

AFC Wimbledon are just inside said play-off spots. They are slightly adrift from the others inside the top seven and that has them in a precarious position coming into this one.

Here, a handful of our writers give their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Wrexham are doing what many thought they would and they look as if back-to-back promotions is a genuine possibility now. They’ve lost just one in their last six outings across all competitions and a win here would see them maintain their spot in the top three.

“AFC Wimbledon have a lot resting on this as well. But, they will need to upset the odds. Only six points separates AFC Wimbledon in 7th and Morecambe in 17th. The fourth tier is so tight as things stand and as shown one result can see you slide down the league.

“I can’t see past a home win here though. AFC Wimbledon will need to rely on Wrexham having an off day if they are to get anything and even then they’d need to be pretty close to their best. I just don’t see it this time around.”

Wrexham vs AFC Wimbledon prediction: 2-0

James Ray

“Wrexham’s imperious home form could be huge in their bid to rise from this league. They’ve won seven in a row on home soil and have put some decent sides to the sword in the process.

“They’ll be looking to do the same again against an AFC Wimbledon side that can compete with the best on their day. Wins have been fairly hard to come by on the road though, so the hosts should be confident of a win.

“I’ll back them to get the victory too.”

Wrexham vs AFC Wimbledon prediction: 2-1