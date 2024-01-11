, Blackpool, Port Vale and Stockport County want 15-goal striker

Blackpool, Port Vale and Stockport County are interested in Warrington Rylands attacker Adama Sidebeh, reports Pete O’Rourke.

The non-league striker is attracting plenty of attention from the Football League this winter.

Sidebeh has scored 15 goals so far this season for Warrington Rylands in the Northern Premier League and they could face a real battle to keep hold of him now.

Reporter O’Rourke has claimed on X that he is wanted by Blackpool, Port Vale and Stockport, as well as Salford City, AFC Fylde and Altrincham.

Blackpool, Port Vale and Stockport County want striker

Warrington Rylands swooped to sign Sidebeh last summer and he has been their key man up top during the first-half of this term.

Prior to his move to his current club, he played for Cheadle Heath Nomads in the North West Counties League and fired 20 goals in the 2022/23 campaign, winning their Player of the Year award in the process.

Sidebeh could be seen by Blackpool as someone to bolster their attacking department as they eye a place in the League One play-offs.

The Tangerines are currently outside the top six and have received a boost with the news that Jordan Rhodes will be staying put until the summer with Huddersfield Town not recalling him from his loan this month.

Port Vale are comfortably mid-table and are seven points above the drop zone and 13 off 6th position Barnsley. The Valiants have the chance to bring in some reinforcements over the coming weeks and Sidebeh would add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

As for Stockport, they sit top of League Two and could provide competition to both Blackpool and Vale in this particular pursuit. Dave Challinor are aiming to be in their league next season.