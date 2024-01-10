Wigan Athletic are interested in Ross County attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 09.01.24, 18:13).

Wigan Athletic are keen to snap up the playmaker but face competition from Hearts and some unnamed Championship teams.

Dhanda, 25, has made 23 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with two goals and four assists.

Sky Sports claim he has emerged on the radar of some other clubs and the Latics are one of them as they look to bolster their ranks.

Wigan Athletic eye new signing

Dhanda is out of contract at the end of this campaign and Ross County risk losing for him for free in June.

He is allowed to talk to other sides this month ahead of penning a pre-contract agreement.

Wigan could see him as someone to bolster their attacking department and add more quality to their ranks in League One.

Dhanda started his career at West Brom but left the Baggies as a youngster when Liverpool came calling. He then rose up through the ranks at Anfield before Swansea City lured him to Wales in 2018.

He was signed by Graham Potter for the Swans and scored on his debut away at Sheffield United. The former England youth international went on to play 62 games for the Welsh outfit altogether and found the net on five occasions.

The Birmingham-born man left in 2022 and subsequently penned a two-year deal up in Scotland at Ross County.

Dhanda has since become one of the Staggies’ most prized assets but his future in the Highlands is up in the air at the moment amid links to Wigan and Hearts.