West Ham won’t pursue a deal for Peterborough United man Ronnie Edwards after showing initial interest, as per Claret and Hugh.

West Ham are looking to strengthen their side after a surprisingly strong start to the Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile Peterborough United are 3rd in League One. They are four points off top with a game in hand and will have full focus now on promotion to the Championship.

Edwards, 20, ha made 25 League One appearances so far this season, scoring twice from central defence. Last season he made 40 third tier outings and featured in both legs of the League One play-off semi final.

The Hammers were reported to have made an initial approach to Posh regarding a potential move for Edwards. However, the latest update states that West Ham aren’t keen on the price it would cost to pry Edwards away from his League One club and they are now looking elsewhere for defensive reinforcement.

A huge boost

Darren Ferguson is doing a good job in League One so far, and keeping Edwards in his ranks will boost his side’s chances of earning promotion this season.

Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County are the three other sides currently in the race for the automatic promotion spots.

It looks set to be a very tight race and one that will likely go all the way.

Edwards already has Championship experience, playing 34 times in the 2021/22 season as his side were relegated and it does appear more and more unlikely that he will remain at Posh much longer.

Up next for Ferguson’s men is a home clash against Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy tonight. They then travel to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic in league action on Saturday.