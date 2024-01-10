West Brom winger Tom Fellows is on the radar of Everton, reports Fabrizio Romano.

West Brom could face a battle to keep hold of the youngster amid interest from the Toffees.

Fellows, 20, has made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies during the first-half of this season, 14 of which have come in the Championship, and has chipped in with a single goal.

Reporter Romano has claimed on X that Sean Dyche’s side are ‘monitoring’ his progress at the Hawthorns ahead of a potential future swoop.

West Brom ace eyed by Everton

Fellows has been on the books at West Brom for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He was a regular for the Midlands at various youth levels before he was handed his first-team debut in December 2021 when he came on as a substitute in a league clash against Reading.

The Baggies let him leave on loan last term to get some experience and he linked up with Crawley Town. He then went on to play 40 games for the League Two outfit to boost his development before returning to his parent club.

Fellows is out of contract at the end of this campaign meaning his long-term future is up in the air. Carlos Corberan risks losing him for nothing in June.

He was linked with Werder Bremen and Augsburg back in November in a report by Football Insider.

West Brom need to ensure that they can secure him on a new deal as Fellows will be a big player for them down the line. However, they face competition and Everton are the latest team to be credited with an interest.