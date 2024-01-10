Derby County are close to a couple of additions, boss Paul Warne has claimed.

Derby County currently sit 4th in League One and are in the conversation for a top two spot as things stand.

The Rams are doing well so far this season and January allows an opportunity for Warne to further refine his side in the hopes of being a Championship team by the end of the season.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live about potential incomings, Warne has claimed his side are nearing a couple. He said:

“There are a few things, they have got to be affordable, available and the club has got to allow them to come here. If you don’t get all three you can’t get them. You might get two out of three and on some you might be nearly there.

“We are so close with a couple and I am really confident that we will get at least two in. At the top end of the pitch is where we need it. Until all the boxes are ticked you just can’t make it happen. That’s the truth.”

Positive signs

Whilst strengthening this month is vital, it is also crucial that they add the right players to their squad and don’t just make additions for the sake of it.

Warne has experience at this level and he knows what it takes to get clubs promoted into the second tier, so Derby County are in safe hands. But, that doesn’t mean the pressure isn’t on as the League One top two race looks set for an entertaining conclusion.

The Rams are just four points behind league leaders Portsmouth and with a game in hand they could close that gap to just one should results go their way.

But, they mustn’t get carried away and taking it one game at a time is pivotal to having prolonged success over long periods.

It will be interesting to see if Warne’s side manage to finalise any of the deals he is referring to in the earlier quotes, but things do sound good with a few weeks left of the January transfer window.

Up next for Derby County is a home clash against local rivals Burton Albion this Saturday. A win there may be enough to see them rise into the automatic promotion spots, however they would need a few results to side with them this weekend for that to happen.