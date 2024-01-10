Charlton Athletic are still waiting on a response from Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris after tabling a generous contract offer, the Peterborough Telegraph has said.

Charlton Athletic are among the sides who have been in pursuit of Peterborough United striker Clarke-Harris this month. The Posh talisman is out of contract at the end of the season and at the right price, he can leave London Road.

It was reported last week that the Addicks had agreed a fee with their League One rivals, that being around £500,000. However, further developments are yet to emerge, with the 29-year-old remaining a Peterborough player for the time being.

Now though, Posh boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed that contract terms are yet to be agreed. The Peterborough Telegraph states the deal on offer is ‘generous’, but Clarke-Harris could hold out to see if better offers come in. He said:

“Johnno has not yet agreed personal terms and I’m not sure how long Charlton will wait.

“It’s up to Johnno what happens. It’s in his hands. He’s been fantastic for us, but he knows his playing time here will be limited now so he needs a fresh challenge.”

It is added that while Wrexham showed an interest, they’re now looking elsewhere.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Biding his time

Clarke-Harris has been a huge figure for Peterborough United over the years but his contract situation means a move away is best for all. Posh look to be prioritising other strikers, but their stance presents a big opportunity for potential suitors.

It’s not often that a striker with 104 goals in 262 League One games becomes available. Charlton Athletic will be hoping to make the most of this opening but with the player biding his time before a decision, there’s still work to be done.

Clarke-Harris has starred in the third-tier and has been a solid striker at Championship level too. He’ll be keen to make sure this next move is the best one for him, so time will tell if he sees a switch to The Valley as his perfect option.