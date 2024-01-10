Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn has said there is ‘no chance’ his side will sign Jake Young from Bradford City this winter.

Swindon Town had the attacker on loan from their fellow League Two club during the first-half of this season and he was prolific for the Robins, scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

Young, 22, has since been recalled by his parent club and is now on the radar of League One pair Port Vale and Exeter City, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

He won’t be going back to Wiltshire and Flynn has said, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser: “There is no chance of getting Jake Young in terms of his transfer fee. Because of the amount of time he has got left on his contract and his age [it is high].

“I would say that if Jake Young goes then it is going to be to a high-end League One or Championship club because of the money involved.”

Swindon Town ruled out of Port Vale and Exeter City target pursuit

Swindon will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements between now and the end of the window.

Landing Young again would have been a big statement of intent by the Robins if they were able to do it but as Flynn alluded to, a switch up to the third tier is on the cards for him amid links to Port Vale and Exeter.

The Huddersfield-born man is under contract at Bradford until the summer of 2025 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon and can wait for the right offer to come in for his services.

Young moved to West Yorkshire in 2022 but hasn’t managed to find form for his current club. He was loaned out to Barrow before his spell in Swindon.

His situation is up in the air at the moment but one thing that is for certain is the fact that he won’t be going back to the County Ground.